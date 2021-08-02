Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a PE ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

