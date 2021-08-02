Golden Green Inc. Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $143.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,216. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

