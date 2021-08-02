Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 90.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,591 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,677 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 186,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 129,093 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the period.

MLPX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,835. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93.

