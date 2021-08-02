Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.09. 699,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.