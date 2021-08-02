Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $134.36

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.