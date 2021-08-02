Connolly Sarah T. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,799. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

