Golden Green Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $122.52. 34,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,087. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

