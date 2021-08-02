Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

