Barclays Raises Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 3,920

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SXS stock traded up GBX 76.74 ($1.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,646.74 ($47.64). 146,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,401. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,667.93. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,654 ($47.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

