Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.73 Million

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce sales of $46.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.89 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $181.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $189.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSR stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.