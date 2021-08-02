Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

