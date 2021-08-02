Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 743 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

