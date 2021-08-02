Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NYSE GD opened at $196.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.17. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

