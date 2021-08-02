Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INF. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 494.70 ($6.46). 1,715,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

