Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Decreases By 25.9%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after buying an additional 219,298 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000.

NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

