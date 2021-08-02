Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.070-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.07-8.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN traded down $16.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.86. 170,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.17. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.