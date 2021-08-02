Noir Reaches One Day Volume of $769.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Noir has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $388,477.48 and approximately $769.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00240441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,552,834 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

