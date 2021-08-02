Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 67,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,516,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Root alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Root by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $6,886,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.