Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,439. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

