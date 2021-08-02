Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $38.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 17,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

