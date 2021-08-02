Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $30.46 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,865,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,194 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 140,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,855,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

