CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 51,273 shares.The stock last traded at $65.37 and had previously closed at $64.51.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
