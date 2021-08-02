Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.19. 11,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

