Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,477. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after buying an additional 195,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period.

