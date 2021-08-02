Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 11.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17. 41,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,945,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $602.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

