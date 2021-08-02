Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.29. 12,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,303. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

