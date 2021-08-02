Diversified LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.65. 11,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

