Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. 75,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,131. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.