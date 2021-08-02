Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 31,152 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $76.59. 16,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,978. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.06.

