Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-$3.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.36.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.68. 13,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,354. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.