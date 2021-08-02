iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. 343,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,123,438. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.