Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $541.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $543.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

