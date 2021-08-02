Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV opened at $143.79 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $147.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.55.

