Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $232,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $378.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,828,316. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

