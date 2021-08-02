Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 940.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises 0.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 274,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,924,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

