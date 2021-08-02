Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.18. 29,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,275. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.