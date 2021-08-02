Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 265,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 114,955 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,316. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

