Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

