Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 4,510 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 211,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 698,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.49 during midday trading on Monday. 4,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

