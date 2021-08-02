BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.47. 3,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,568. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

