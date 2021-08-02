Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.40. 139,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

