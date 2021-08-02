BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005515 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $222,905.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,628.76 or 0.99327682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 904,564 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

