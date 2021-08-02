BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $222,905.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,628.76 or 0.99327682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 904,564 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

