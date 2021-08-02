Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 6.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 8,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 816,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,687,772 shares of company stock worth $55,131,574 over the last quarter.

Get Cricut alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.