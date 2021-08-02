WePower (WPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,515.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, WePower has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. WePower has a market cap of $4.75 million and $22,515.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.00822380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091380 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

