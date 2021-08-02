Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,041. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.