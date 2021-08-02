Beyond Finance Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.99 million and $3.35 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00102811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.85 or 0.99678797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00838651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,221,512 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

