Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00102811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.85 or 0.99678797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00838651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,221,512 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

