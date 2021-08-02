Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B) recently:

7/27/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

7/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

7/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

6/18/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATD.B traded up C$0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting C$50.29. 1,918,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,680. The company has a market cap of C$41.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.