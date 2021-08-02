Short Interest in AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Increases By 22.2%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,024,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.9 days.

Shares of SAUNF remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Monday. 50,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AusNet Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth & Future Networks segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

