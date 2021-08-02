Short Interest in AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Increases By 22.2%

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,024,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.9 days.

Shares of SAUNF remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Monday. 50,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AusNet Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

AusNet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth & Future Networks segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

